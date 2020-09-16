Evan Winner

SIDNEY — Evan Michael Winner, age 24, of Mason Road, Sidney, passed away Tuesday afternoon, Sept. 15, 2020, at the Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio, following an accident near his residence.

He was born Nov. 29, 1995, in St. Marys, Ohio, to Ted and Jodie (Wyen) Winner, of Sidney. He is also survived by Olivia Kunkler, of St. Henry, his fiancée, intended to be married in January 2021; four siblings, Luke and Olivia (Schlater) Winner, of Anna, Jenna Winner, at home, and fiancé Luke Berning, of Anna, Adam Winner and Kayla Winner, both at home; grandparents, Bob and Diane Wyen, of McCartyville; uncles and aunts, Doug and Pam Berning, of Anna, Ted and Molly Zimpfer, of Anna, Mary and Jim Billing, of Anna, Alan and Renee Winner, of Degraff, Jane and Jon Luthman, of Botkins, Kate and Ron Bensman, of El Dorado, California, and Jay and Coleen Winner, of Lewistown, along with numerous first and second cousins.

He was preceded in death by grandparents, Orville and Esther Winner, and one cousin, Ezra Winner.

Mr. Winner was a 2014 graduate of Houston High School and had been employed at the Ted Winner Family Farm near Sidney. He was a member of Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church and several sportsman's clubs including the National Rifle Association. Evan was an avid outdoorsman and especially enjoyed deer hunting.

Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Sept. 19, 2020, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church in McCartyville with the Rev. Stephen Mondiek presiding. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.

Friends may call Friday 2 to 8 p.m. at Gehret Funeral Home in Fort Loramie and Saturday 9 to 10 a.m. in the church gathering room.

Memorials may be made to charities of choice.

Private condolences may be expressed at www.gehretfuneralhome.com.