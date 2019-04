PIQUA — Evelyn "Evey" Boyd, age 70, of Piqua, loving mother, sister, mamaw, aunt, and friend, passed away at 8:40 p.m. Saturday April 13, 2019 at Ohio's Hospice of Miami County inpatient unit.

A celebration of Evey's life will be held at 1 p.m. Saturday, April 20, 2019, at the Piqua Church of The Nazarene, 400 S. Sunset, Piqua. Arrangements are entrusted to Melcher-Sowers Funeral Home, Piqua.