Evelyn J Scott (née Tecklenburg) age 96, formerly of Troy, OH passed away on May 20, 2019 at Lincoln Hills Health Center of New Albany, IN. Evelyn was born on March 19, 1923 in Ft. Loramie to the late John and Mary (Mougey) Tecklenburg. Evelyn married the love of her life, Samuel E. Scott on August 7, 1945.

Evelyn is survived by daughters and son-in-law: Teckla (Jim) Dando of Troy and Susan (JT) Meeks of Borden, IN; grandchildren: Abby Cox (James) of Reno, NV and John (Jessica) Dando of Rock Hill, SC; one brother: Richard (Virginia) Tecklenburg of Mint Hill, NC.

In addition to her parents, Evelyn was preceded in death by her husband, Sam, and two brothers: Martin and Robert Tecklenburg; four sisters: Viola Davidson, Helen Huffman, Ruth Ewart, and Dorothy Davis.

Evelyn was a 1941 graduate of Troy High School, and was devoted to her family as a loving wife, mother, and grandmother. As the matriarch of her family, she spent her life sharing her wit, passion for the stock market, and she never turned down a game of cards with her family. She was ever generous, kind, and loving to those that knew her.

The family would like to express their love and appreciation to the staff of Lincoln Hills Health Center of New Albany, IN and to Azalea Hills Assisted Living Facility of Floyds Knobs, IN for such kind loving care of the Scott family.

A graveside service and burial will be at Riverside Cemetery, Troy on Friday, May 24, 2019 at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the charity of donor's choice.