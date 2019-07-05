SIDNEY — Evelyn Payne, 86, of Sidney, passed away at 11:10 a.m. Friday, July 5, 2019, at Ohio Living Dorothy Love.

She was born on Oct. 17, 1932, in Kentucky, the daughter of the late Tearl and Laura (Crawford) Lunsford. On April 16, 1949, she married Hiram Payne, who preceded her in death on Sept. 29, 1997.

Evelyn is survived by her three children, Linda S. Edgerley, of Ashville, Ohio, Tim (Theresa) Payne, of Sidney, and Jeffrey (Jill) Payne, of Bellefontaine, Ohio; nine grandchildren, Laura, Shelley, Jacquie, Nicole, Scott, Tony, Kelly, Jeremy and Brian; and numerous great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by five brothers, Yotsey, Eldon, Paul, Frank and Blaine Lunsford; and one sister, Esther Goshorn.

Evelyn was a homemaker and accountant for the former family business, Tri-City Cleaners in Sidney. She was a life-long, faithful member of Grace Baptist Church and a believer in Jesus Christ as her savior. As many know, Eveyln had a passion for music and loved to sing. She was an excellent cook and was frequently requested to make a cup of her "friendship tea" by her grandchildren. Most of all, Evelyn loved her family and church family who will all miss her dearly.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, July 10, 2019, at noon at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, 302 S. Main Ave., with Pastor Steve Clayton officiating. Burial will follow at Cedar Point Cemetery.

The family will receive friends at the funeral home on Wednesday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at noon.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County in Evelyn's memory.

