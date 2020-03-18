TROY — Evelyn L. Spicer, age 96 of Troy, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Feb. 29, 2020, at Garbry Ridge Assisted Living.

She was born Aug. 11, 1923, in Birmingham, Michigan, to the late Clifford Marshall and Katherine (Layman) Marshall. She married her best friend, Eugene Spicer, on Sept. 30, 1945, and he preceded her in death on May 16, 2007.

Left to cherish her memory include sons, Charles (Carol) Spicer, of Blanchester, Ohio, and Michael (Pamela) Spicer of Lexington, South Carolina; daughter, Catherine (Gary) Weaver, of Piqua; five grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by sisters, Louella Nickerson, Louise Grimm and brother Robert Marshall.

Evelyn was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Troy. She was a devoted mother who prided herself on caring for her family and her home. She enjoyed playing cards, crocheting, traveling, and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Friends and family may visit from 10 to 11 a.m. on March 23, 2020, at Grace United Methodist Church, 9411 N. County Road 25A, Piqua, Ohio. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. with the Rev. Ed Ellis, officiating. Internment will follow at Shelby Memory Gardens in Hardin.