Evelyn Spicer (1923 - 2020)
Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Evelyn Spicer.
Service Information
Adams Funeral Home
1401 Fair Road
Sidney, OH
45365
(937)-492-4700
Visitation
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Grace United Methodist Church
9411 N. County Road 25A
Piqua, OH
View Map
Funeral service
Monday, Mar. 23, 2020
11:00 AM
Grace United Methodist Church
9411 N. County Road 25A
Piqua, OH
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

TROY — Evelyn L. Spicer, age 96, of Troy, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Feb. 29, 2020, at Garbry Ridge Assisted Living.

She was born Aug. 11, 1923, in Birmingham, Michigan to the late Clifford Marshall and Katherine (Layman) Marshall. She married her best friend, Eugene Spicer on Sept. 30, 1945, and he preceded her in death on May 16, 2007.

Left to cherish her memory include son, Charles (Carol) Spicer, of Blanchester, Ohio, Michael (Pamela) Spicer, of Lexington, South Carolina; daughter, Catherine (Gary) Weaver, of Piqua; five grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by sisters, Louella Nickerson and Louise Grimm, and brother, Robert Marshall.

Evelyn was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Troy. She was a devoted mother who prided herself on caring for her family and her home. She enjoyed playing cards, crocheting, traveling, and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Donations may be made in Evelyn's memory to Grace United Methodist Church in Piqua and Miami County Hospice. Arrangements for the Spicer family are in the care of Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney.

Condolences may be expressed online at theadamsfuneralhome.com.
Published in Sidney Daily News from Mar. 18 to Mar. 19, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.