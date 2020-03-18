TROY — Evelyn L. Spicer, age 96, of Troy, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Feb. 29, 2020, at Garbry Ridge Assisted Living.

She was born Aug. 11, 1923, in Birmingham, Michigan to the late Clifford Marshall and Katherine (Layman) Marshall. She married her best friend, Eugene Spicer on Sept. 30, 1945, and he preceded her in death on May 16, 2007.

Left to cherish her memory include son, Charles (Carol) Spicer, of Blanchester, Ohio, Michael (Pamela) Spicer, of Lexington, South Carolina; daughter, Catherine (Gary) Weaver, of Piqua; five grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by sisters, Louella Nickerson and Louise Grimm, and brother, Robert Marshall.

Evelyn was a member of the First United Methodist Church of Troy. She was a devoted mother who prided herself on caring for her family and her home. She enjoyed playing cards, crocheting, traveling, and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Donations may be made in Evelyn's memory to Grace United Methodist Church in Piqua and Miami County Hospice. Arrangements for the Spicer family are in the care of Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney.

