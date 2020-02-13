MINSTER – On Feb. 13, 2020, Evonne G. Stechschulte passed away peacefully in her sleep at her home.

She was born July 13, 1931, to Urban and Neoma Wetzel. She married James A. Stechschulte on May 30, 1953, and spent 57 years as his loving wife. He preceded her in death on Aug. 15, 2010.

As a lifelong Minster native, Evonne was the loving and devoted mother of nine children, 30 grandchildren, and 18 great-grandchildren. She will be sorely missed and is survived by her children, Lisa Stechschulte, Columbus; Jean (Mike) Bazeley, Cincinnati; John (Nann) Stechschulte, Minster; Julie (Tim) Trushaw, Dothan, Alabama; Ann (Steve) Gruber, Minster; Ken (Kathleen) Stechschulte, Kettering; the Rev. Barry Stechschulte, St. Marys; Carolyn (Joseph) Trauth, Cincinnati; and Marie (Jason) Fightmaster, Cincinnati.

Surviving siblings include Mary (George) Brown, Minster; Margaret (John) Slonkosky, Minster; Phil (Darlene) Wetzel, Dayton; and David (Barb) Wetzel, Jacksonville, Florida.

Deceased are seven siblings, Leonard Wetzel, John Wetzel, Tom Wetzel, Theresa (Wetzel) Murnane, Bonnie (Wetzel) Schmieder, Gene Wetzel, Sam Wetzel, and Patricia (Wetzel) Young.

Evonne was a dedicated wife and mother who treasured her children and grandchildren, first and foremost. She will leave a legacy of faith, family, and a zest for life. Her joyful and fun-loving personality helped her make friends wherever she went. She loved music and dancing, sharing stories and a good joke at family gatherings on her outdoor patio. As a lifetime member of St. Augustine Church, Evonne's faith was paramount throughout her life.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be at 10 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 17, 2020, at St. Augustine Church in Minster. Burial will follow at St. Augustine Cemetery, Minster.

Friends may call at Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Minster, from 1-6 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 16, 2020, and from 9-9:30 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 17.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Minster-New Bremen Right to Life or JDRF (Junior Diabetes Research Foundation).