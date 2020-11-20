DUBLIN — Fabiola Mary (Stammen) Doan, age 89 died Friday, November 20, 2020 at the Sanctuary, Dublin, Ohio. She was born on February 21, 1931 in Osgood, Ohio, preceded in death by her dad Adolph Stammen & her mom Kunigunda Mary (Klingshirn) Stammen.

Fab married Roscoe B. Doan on June 21, 1955 in Dayton, Ohio. They had a family of 5 children: Michael L. Doan (Jill). Gregory W. Doan (Michele), Victoria M. McCafferty (Eric), Thomas E. Doan (Cindy), and Joseph A. Doan (Denice). She was blessed with 9 grandchildren- Courtney, Bailey, Rachel, Collin, Andrew, Ross, William, Elena & Ian, 2 great grandchildren- Autumn and Nora. She loved them dearly.

Fab grew up on a farm in Fort Recovery, Ohio; she had 4 sisters and 2 brothers (Sister Hedwig, Mary Stammen, Bibianna DeWitt (Jim) Sylvia Serey (Jim) Edger Stammen, Gerald Stammen (Shelia), and Jovita Broerman (Sylvester).

She played clarinet in the Fort Recovery High School Band. When she was 19, she was in a motorcycle accident which resulted in a fractured skull. Years later we found out that was why Mom would often say things most of us would just keep to ourselves. Life was often interesting with Mom. As a young woman, Mom moved to Dayton to work as a nanny for a family in Kettering and the went to Miami Jacobs College. From there she went to work at Wright Patterson Field. She played on a basketball team there that she often mentioned. At some point in the mid-fifties she met Roscoe. They married and bought a house in Northridge on Onaota Ave. during the 1960's. They decided to become entrepreneurs and opened a grocery store in Springfield, Ohio on Northmoor Drive. This became the family business, were all spent many hours there working and playing at the store. By 1975 they packed up the family and moved to Columbus, Ohio, where they opened a grocery store at Frambles and High. This campus store was quite successful. Mom went on to open a second store at 12th and High. Through all this they raised a family and lived the American Dream- they were regular folks who worked hard to provide what they could for their children.

They retired to live on Lake Loramie for a couple of years until Roscoe died in 1983. Fab went back to work, eventually moving back to Columbus area. She finally stopped working in her mid-70's. She then moved to Clairmont Retirement Village before moving to the Sanctuary where she passed on November 20, 2020. As she said quite often, "Here today, gone tomorrow!"

The funeral will be at Sacred Heart of Jesus Church, McCartyville, Ohio and will be limited to the family due to COVID-19 restrictions; she will be buried next to Roscoe in the church cemetery.

Her family wants to thank the staff for the great care she received at the sanctuary and Capital City Hospice. In lieu of flowers please donate to Capital City Hospice.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Minster. Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.