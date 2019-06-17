SIDNEY – Faith Wilson, 91, of Sidney, passed away at 7:40 p.m. Friday, June 14, 2019, at her residence surrounded by her family.

She was born on Feb. 27, 1928, in Sidney, Ohio, the daughter of the late Volney and Clementine (Stockstill) Applegate.

Faith is survived by four children, Cynthia Wesner, of Indianapolis, Indiana, Diane (Clinton) Williamson, of Grafton, Wisconsin, Jane (Russ) Counts, and Bruce Wilson, both of Sidney; nine grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; sister, Elda Busby, of Libertyville, Illinois; and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by brother, Wayne Appelgate; sister, Ellen Host; and sons-in-law, Phillip Wesner and Keith Downey.

Faith worked as a cook for the Sidney American Legion Post 217 for many years. She attended Russell Road Church. Faith was a godly woman, devoted to her children and grandchildren, and will be dearly missed by her family and many friends.

In keeping with Faith's wishes, no funeral services are to be held. Her final resting place will be at Cedar Point Cemetery in Pasco. Arrangements are in the care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home.

