SIDNEY – Faye Kelly, age 84, of Sidney, passed away Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at 8:08 a.m. at her home.

She was born on April 18, 1936, in Clairfield, Tennessee, the daughter of Earl and Pauline (Davidson) Adkins.

On Feb. 8, 1958, Faye married Harold Kelly, who survives along with two sons, Gregory (Setys) Kelly, of Springfield, and Anthony "Tony" (Sherri) Kelly, of Sidney; three brothers, Arvil (Cathy) Adkins, of Florida, Clyde Adkins, of Alabama, and Eugene (Susan) Adkins, of Sidney; four grandchildren, Kyle, Nathan, Lauren, and Paige; and two great-grandchildren, Haiden and Ava. She was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Slife.

Faye retired from Alcoa as an inspector. She was a member of Full Gospel Community Church in Sidney.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, Aug. 13, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home with Pastor Jeff Hill and Associate Pastor Doug Thobe officiating. Burial will follow at Shelby Memory Gardens in Sidney.

The family will receive friends on Thursday from 11 a.m. until the time of service.

Condolences may be expressed to the Kelly family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.