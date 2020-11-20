1/1
Felicia Kay Scoggin
LAKEVIEW — Felicia Kay Scoggin, 59, of Lakeview, OH, passed away Wednesday, November 18, 2020 at OSU Wexner Medical Center, Columbus, OH.

Felicia was born on November 4, 1961 in Wynne, AR, daughter of the late Leroy E. Scoggin and Billie Oldman Scoggin Czech and her stepfather, Pete Czech, who survive.

Felicia is also survived by her partner, Bill Hefner of Lakeview, two children, Justin (Ashley) Rostorfer of Jackson Center, OH and Casey (Seth) Dodds of Sidney, OH, Shawn Hefner of Wapakoneta, OH, three grandchildren, Marlee and Hagen Dodds and Beau Hefner, a brother, Brian (Shana) Scoggin of Jackson Center, a niece, Taylor, and two nephews, Derek and Jacob.

Felicia was a 1980 graduate of Jackson Center School. She and Bill owned and operated Hobo's Restaurant in Jackson Center. Felicia enjoyed sports, watching the OSU Buckeyes, and reconnecting with extended family and friends. She loved her dogs especially Milo and cheeseburgers with mayo and extra mayo.

Felicia's family wishes to thank all those for sending "Get Well" and birthday cards, and the continuous prayers and thoughts as Felicia fought this long and hard battle.

A celebration of Felicia's life will take place at a later date.

Memorial Contributions may be given in Felicia's name to The James Cancer Center at OSU Wexner Medical Center.

Arrangements are in the care of Shoffstall Funeral Home, Lakeview. Condolences may be expressed at shoffstallfuneralhome.com.



Published in Sidney Daily News from Nov. 20 to Nov. 21, 2020.
