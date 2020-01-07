VERSAILLES — Flora Jane "Tiny" McMaken, age 81, of Versailles, passed away at 3 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, in the Hospice Inpatient Unit at Upper Valley Medical Center in Troy.

Flora was born June 14, 1938, in Miami County to the late Warren and Thelma (Goings) Todd. In addition to her parents, Flora was also preceded in death by her husband, David Lee McMaken Sr. on July 5, 2012, whom she married July 30, 1960; and brothers, Kenneth Todd and Richard Todd in infancy.

Flora is survived by her children, Linda and Jeff Pitsenbarger, of Versailles, LaNell "June" Holscher and Don Ruffner, of Piqua, MarNell and Tim Schmiesing, of Anna, David and Shirley McMaken Jr., of Maria Stein, Kevin and Ann McMaken, of Piqua, Nathan and Danielle McMaken, of Lima, Shawn McMaken, of Coldwater, and Melissa and Aaron, Seger of Russia; grandchildren, Kami and Josh Schmitmeyer, Kyle Pitsenbarger and friend, Whitney Hill, Kara Pitsenbarger and fiancé, Gary Caudill, Jason and Amber Holscher, Justin and Chasity Holscher, Jordan Holscher, Amber and Chris Davis, Kecia and Kent Flaute, Dustin and Jess Schmiesing, Aaron Schmiesing and fiancée, Jessie Millhouse, Crystal and Michael Hackemoeller, Ryan McMaken, Brittany and Kevin Schlater, Stephanie and Tyler Meyer, Bridget McMaken, Miranda McMaken, Tyler and Ashlin McMaken, Mitchell McMaken and fiancée, Alyssa Little, Bradley and Emily McMaken, Alex Seger, Ajay Seger, Max Seger and Gabrielle Seger; 36 great-grandchildren; brother and sister-in-law, Roger and Cindy Todd of Russia; sister and brother-in-law, Dorothy and Barney Baker of Anna; dear friend, Edna McCoy of Versailles; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Flora was a homemaker. She was a member of St. Denis Catholic Church in Versailles. Flora loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was an avid fan of The Ohio State Buckeyes. She enjoyed listening to classic country music and also enjoyed her flower garden.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at St. Denis Catholic Church in Versailles with the Rev. Jim Simons celebrant. Burial will follow in St. Valbert Cemetery in Versailles.

The family will receive friends on Friday from 2 to 8 p.m. and Saturday morning from 9 to 10 a.m. at Bailey Zechar Funeral Home in Versailles.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Miami County.

Condolences for the family may be expressed through www.zecharbailey.com.