SIDNEY—Florence L. "Sue" Newberg, 76, of Sidney passed away at 12:38 A.M. Thursday, November 26, 2020 at Wilson Health. She was born on September 22, 1944 in Bradford, Ohio, the daughter of the late Glen and Faye (Wood) Brown.

On January 26, 1963 she married Bryan D. Newberg, who survives her along with their two sons, Todd (Julee) Newberg of Houston, TX and Tim (Heidi) Newberg of Sidney; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; three sisters, Alice Coburn, Peggy Bauman and Barb (Greg) Kuykendall; and sister-in-law, Sue Brown. She was preceded in death by brother, Kelly Brown.

Sue was retired from Hussey's restaurant where she worked for 25 years. She also worked for Sidney Food Town for 5 years. Sue loved to cook. She also enjoyed fishing and camping all her life with her husband and the rest of her family. Her greatest joy was her grandchildren who she loved deeply. She will be dearly missed.

A Memorial Service will be held Friday, December 4, 2020 at 11 A.M. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home with Rev. Dr. David Chivington officiating. Burial will follow at Glen Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Friday at the funeral home from 9 A.M. until the time of service. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Sidney First United Methodist Church in Sue's memory. Condolences may be expressed to the Newberg family at www.cromesfh.com



Published in Sidney Daily News from Nov. 27 to Nov. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cromes Funeral Home Inc
302 S. Main Ave.
Sidney, OH 45365
937-492-5101
