BRADFORD – Floyd Allen Spurgeon, age 71, of Bradford, passed away Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at his home.

Floyd was born in Troy on Sept. 2, 1948, to the (late) Floyd C. and Mildred Iola (Berry) Spurgeon.

He was a graduate of Bradford High School; was an U.S. Army veteran, serving during the Vietnam Era; retired with 40-plus years from Emerson Climate Technologies, Sidney; was a member of the AMVETS Post 66, Covington; loved to watch western and horror movies; enjoyed gardening, fishing, mushroom hunting, tractor pulls and going to auctions; and loved family gatherings and playing cards.

Floyd was preceded in death by his parents and four brothers, Ronald, Larry, Dennis and Bill Spurgeon.

Floyd is survived by his wife of 50 years, Mary Elizabeth (Ostendorf) Spurgeon; three children, Kathleen and Glenn Wheat, of Piqua, Jason and Melissa Spurgeon, of Bradford, Casey and Danielle Spurgeon, of Bradford; seven grandchildren, Brittany and Austin Palmer, Cody Allen Wheat, Colton Allen Spurgeon, Fenix Carter Spurgeon, Hurley James Spurgeon, Boston Ray Spurgeon and Lincoln Allen Spurgeon; three great-grandchildren, Audrey, Owen and Caroline Palmer; four brothers, Thomas Gene and Cathy Spurgeon, of Piqua, Randy Spurgeon, of Covington, Kevin and Daris Spurgeon, of Piqua, Martin and Sandy Spurgeon, of Shelby, Ohio; four sisters, Lou Ann and David Gill, of Russia, Norma and John Pittman, of Marion, Ohio, Trudy Phipps, of Piqua, Christina and Charlie Thompson, of Marion, Ohio; nieces; nephews and other relatives and friends.

Celebration of Life and Gather of Family and Friends will be Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at the Stocker-Fraley Funeral Home, Bradford, from 1-4 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the AMVETS Post 66.

