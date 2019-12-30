BELLEFONTAINE — Floyd R. McCafferty, age 87, of Bellefontaine, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, at his residence.

He was born in Richwood, Ohio, on July 24, 1932, to the late Samuel and Mary (Mulligan) McCafferty.

On June 24, 1955, he married Joyce E. (Henry) McCafferty, and she preceded him in death on Dec. 28, 2016. His brothers, Cecil, Lester, Pearl, Kenneth, Clement, William, Guy McCafferty; sisters, Hazel Styer and Ester Pebbley, also preceded Floyd in death.

He is survived by his children, Sharon (Thomas) Collier, of Clayton, New York, Sheryl (Addison) Jago, of Rushsylvania, Todd (Ann) McCafferty, of Botkins, and Syndy (Bruce Sano) McCafferty, of Huntsville; four grandchildren, Shannon Gilmore, Tony Jago, Sam McCafferty and Grace McCafferty; two great-grandchildren, Liam Gilmore and Jackson Jago; a sister, Dorothy Ricketts, of Marion; and many nieces and nephews

Floyd was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He worked at Hopewell Dairy, Airstream, Bush Electric, and retired from Snapp's Beauty and Barber Supply. Floyd also worked as a part-time farmer. He enjoyed gardening, reading, and bee keeping. Floyd was a simple, sweet, and gentle man, who loved his wife, family and God. All who knew and loved Floyd will miss him.

Pastor Bryan Meadows will officiate a memorial service at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home & Cremation Center, 321 N. Main St., Bellefontaine. Visitation will be Thursday, Jan. 2, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will be in Highland Memorial Cemetery in West Liberty with military rites provided by the Logan County Veterans Honor Guard.

Memorial contributions may be made to Logan County c/o Mary Rutan Foundations, 205 Palmer Avenue, Bellefontaine, OH 43311

Funeral arrangements are in care of the Eichholtz Daring & Sanford Funeral Home and Cremation Center in Bellefontaine and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.edsfh.com.