HOUSTON – Frances A. Vagedes, 92, of Houston, passed away of natural causes Thursday evening, July 9, 2020, at her residence.

Visitation is scheduled for 9 to 10 a.m. Tuesday, July 14, at Gehret Funeral Home, Fort Loramie. Funeral services are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday at Sts. Peter & Paul Church, Newport.