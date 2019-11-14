PIQUA — Frances Lucille (Knouff) Durnell, age 91, of Piqua, and formerly of Houston, Ohio, passed away Saturday, Nov. 9, 2019.

She was born April 24, 1928, in Piqua, Ohio, to the late Lester and Florence (Miller) Knouff. She married the late Charles "Red" Durnell on May 17, 1948.

Survivors include her son, Robert and his wife, Marcia (Layman), of The Villages, Florida; two daughters, Janice and her husband, Barry Wolfe and Bertha and her husband, Sam Swob, all of Houston. Seven grandchildren and their spouses, Shawn Durnell and his wife, Christine (McCord), of Casselberry, Florida, Tina (Durnell) and her husband, Roman Smith, of Tipp City, Ohio, Angela (Wolfe) and her husband, Phil Cozad, of Houston, Deanna (Wolfe) and her husband, Gordon Walker, of Houston, Rodney Swob and his wife, Angela (Pulfer), of Anna, Ohio, and Douglas Swob, of Sidney, Ohio. Also surviving are 13 great grandchildren, Peyton, Caiden and Kenna Smith, Michael (Elizabeth) Cozad, Stephanie (Marshall) Leichty, Emily and Cierra Cozad, Jaime (Rob) Neff, Jill Jolly and Bryan Walker, Aubrey, Kelcey and Dawson Swob. Five great-great-grandchildren, Emmaline Cozad, Makenzie and Carter Neff, and Nikoli and Ellara Jolly. Two brothers, Charles Knouff, of Houston, and Johnny Knouff, of Celina. A sister-in-law, Norma Jean (Short) Durnell, of Sidney, also survives.

Frances was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years, Charles Durnell, in 2008; a sister, Ruth (Knouff) Schultz, in 1995; a brother, Arthur Knouff, in 2004; a grandson, Kevin Wolfe, in 1996; and a great-great grandson in 2019.

She was a graduate of Piqua High School in 1947. Frances was a long-time resident of Houston, as a homemaker and raising her three children. She also worked at the Stolle Corporation, G&W Tooling, Winans and Empire Restaurant. Frances volunteered for several local organizations including Houston Rescue (EMT), Houston Community Association (Life-Time Member), Houston Girl Scouts (Leader), Houston Congregational Christian Church (Deaconess, Sunday School Teacher and member of the Ladies Aide). Frances was also a member of the First Presbyterian Church of Sidney.

Funeral services will be held Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney, with Pastor Diana Circelli officiating. Interment will be held at Houston Cemetery, Houston.

The family will receive friends from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, 2019.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Houston Community Association Scholarship Fund or First Presbyterian Church in Sidney.

Arrangements for the Durnell family are in the care of Adams Funeral Home. Condolences may be expressed online at theadamsfuneralhome.com.

