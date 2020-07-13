Frances Vagedes

HOUSTON — Frances Adella (Jones) Vagedes, age 92, of state Route 47, Houston, Ohio, passed away of natural causes at her residence Thursday evening, July 9, 2020.

She was born July 18, 1927, in Piqua, Ohio, to the late Boone and Florence (Johnson) Jones. On Sept. 22, 1952, at Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Newport, Frances married Carl "Spitz" L. Vagedes, who preceded her in death on May 4, 2020. She was also preceded in death by her stepfather, Orville Gorman, and a son, Timothy Vagedes.

Surviving is one daughter, Teresa and Donnie Reck, of Houston; four grandchildren, Becky and Jared Clark, Ginger Reck and Eric Henderson, Jesse and Dani Reck and Cory and Aly Reck as well as great-grandchildren, Chelsie, Cayson, Jaelynne, Juellynne, Tom, Lexa, Lacy, Ayden, Paige, Teddy, Adella, Carson, Colton and Cruze Carl.

Frances was a 1945 graduate of Piqua Catholic High School. Following graduation, Frances worked for the City of Piqua as a bookkeeper in the finance office; she was also secretary to the city manager. Before long, a new life direction took hold as homemaker and farmwife. She was passionately dedicated to her husband Carl, their family and the family farm. In later years, Frances and Carl took on the role of foster grandparents with open hearts and open arms.

Frances was a member of Sts. Peter and Paul Catholic Church and the Ladies Sodality. She enjoyed crafting, quilting, gardening, taking care of babies and hosting card club parties.

Mass of Christian Burial for Frances will be celebrated 10:30 a.m., Tuesday, July 14, 2020, at Sts. Peter and Paul Church in Newport with rev. Steven Shoup presiding. Recently deceased Carl "Spitz" Vagedes will also be remembered at this Mass. Interment will follow at the church cemetery.

Friends may call Tuesday 9 to 10 a.m. at Gehret Funeral Home in Fort Loramie.

Memorials may be made to Wilson Health Hospice, Alzheimer's Association of Miami County or charities of choice.

Private condolences may be expressed at www.gehretfuneralhome.com.