SIDNEY — Francis E. Alexander, 90, of Sidney, passed away Feb. 24, 2020, at Wilson Health, Sidney.

He was born Dec. 28, 1929, in Sidney, to the late Leonard and Viola (Barga) Alexander.

Francis married Laverne (Egbert) Alexander in 1951 and she passed away September 1981. On Dec. 16, 1982, he married Carole (Fair-Bolton) Alexander and she survives in Sidney.

Also surviving are daughter;,Kathy (Randy) Watercutter, of Minster, stepchildren, Greg Bolton, Brian Bolton, of Sidney, and Deb (Mark) Zumberger, of DeGraff; 26 grandchildren, and 21 great-grandchildren.

Francis was preceded in death by daughters, Diana Crosley and Susan Boyer, grandsons, Eric Boyer and Alex Watercutter, daughter-in-law, Patty Bolton, brothers, Virgil (Lillian), Joe (Bernice), Robert (Virginia), Raymond (Myrtle) and Paul (Dorothy) Alexander and sister, Mary Catherine Alexander.

Francis proudly served in the US Army during the Korean War. He was a member of the Sidney American Legion Post 217 and the United Church of Christ in Kettlersville. He had worked at Roediger Bait and Fish Hatchery, Beatrice/MeadowGold and transportation for Shelby Hills. He enjoyed watching TV, old westerns, Larry's Country Diner and listening to country music.

Friends and family may visit on Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney. Funeral services will be held at 7 p.m. with the Rev. John Leighty, officiating.

Donations may be made to Wilson Hospice in Francis's memory.

Online memories may be made at theadamsfuneralhome.com.