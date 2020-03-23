SIDNEY – Francis Leo Thobe, 97, of Sidney, passed away on Friday, March 20, 2020, at 3:22 a.m. at Elmwood Assisted Living Community in New Bremen.

Francis was born on July 21, 1922, in Sidney, the son of Leo and Agnes (Voisard) Thobe. Both parents preceded him in death. On July 5, 1947, he was married to Georgene Fitzgerald, who also preceded him in death.

Francis was retired from Baumfolder, as the manager of quality. He was a veteran of World War II, and served in the U.S. Army. He was a parishioner of Holy Angels Catholic Church, a member of the Sidney Knights of Columbus, was an avid golfer, and enjoyed playing volleyball. He was a part of the "Dirty Dozen" that supported Holy Angels and Sidney Lehman, and raised many dollars for both.

Surviving include daughters Karyn (David) Schumann, of Wapakoneta, and Pam (Gene) Voisard, of Sidney. He had six grandchildren and 16 great-grandchildren. A son, Kevin Thobe, is deceased.

Two surviving brothers are Cletus Thobe, of Piqua, and Herman (Maxine) Thobe, of Sidney. A sister, Janice (James) Sommers, also survives as well as a sister-in-law, Mary Ellen Thobe.

His brothers, Jerome Thobe and John Thobe, and sisters, Mary Jane Thobe, Helen Warner and Freda Ann Thobe, have all preceded him in death.

A private funeral service will be held for Francis, with the Rev. Frank Amberger of Holy Angels Catholic Church officiating. Interment will be at Cedar Point Cemetery, Pasco.

There will be a celebration of Francis' life in July of 2020.

Memorial contributions may be made to a , or to Holy Angels Catholic Church. Please send them directly to the parish office at 324 S. Ohio Ave., Sidney, OH 45365.

Salm-McGill and Tangeman Funeral home is honored to take care of the Thobe Family. For online condolences, please go to www.salm-mcgillandtangemanfh.com.