SIDNEY — Francis Edwin "Ed" Wilmoth, 82, of Sidney passed away at 9:39 a.m. Friday, April 26, 2019, at his home after a long illness.

Ed was born on April 9, 1937, in Dayton, Ohio, to Shirley John and Jo Ruth (Wray) Wilmoth.

Surviving is his wife, M. Ann (Byerly) Wilmoth. They had been together nearly 40 years. Other survivors include his son, Steven (Karen) Wilmoth, of Cookeville, Tennessee; stepsons, Richard (Teresa) Bercot, of Sidney, and Mark (Kathy) Bercot, of Piqua; stepdaughters, Vicki (Mike) Pryfogle, of Fletcher, and Rhonda (Art) Buckowitz, of Barnhart, Missouri; stepdaughter-in-law, Marty (Black) Bercot, of Fletcher; six granddaughters; 14 stepgrandchildren; four great-grandchildren; 14 stepgreat-grandchildren; three brothers; and one sister.

Ed was preceded in death by son, Michael Wilmoth; daughter, Lisa Sswelero; stepson, Dwayne Bercot; three brothers; and two sisters.

Ed was a veteran of the United States Air Force, serving from 1955-58. He spent his career as a truck driver. Ed was also a life-long member of the NRA, as well as a member of the Newport Sportsman Club. He even served as a Buckeye State Sheriff Assistant. Ed loved being outdoors, playing with his Boxer dogs, and spending time with his family. He also enjoyed watching Nascar and history documentaries on television.

Many thanks to Hospice for all the wonderful care they provided. Special thanks to the hospice nurse, Lisa, for all the care and support she gave. Also, thank you to all the other hospice personnel for all they did to provide the comfort needed during this difficult time.

Services are to be held at a later date as requested by the family.

Final arrangements are in care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, 302 S. Main Ave., Sidney, Ohio.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests you send donations to Wilson Health Hospice on behalf of Ed.

