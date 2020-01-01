MINSTER — Frank F. Heitkamp, age 83, of Minster, Ohio, died Monday, Dec. 30, 2019, at his residence.

He was born on Oct. 22, 1936, in Maria Stein to the late Frank and Emma (Voskuhl) Heitkamp. He married Mary Joyce (Friemering) on July 9, 1959, in Minster and she died March 31, 2012.

He is survived by children, Sheila Fisher and Jeff Gaier, Minster, Kurt and Heidi Heitkamp, Palm Beach, Florida, Lori Heitkamp and Randy Brown, Sidney, Ohio, Julie and Bob Barlage, Russia, Ohio, Frank and Allison Heitkamp, Minster, and Bruce and Amanda Heitkamp, Seattle, Washington; grandchildren, Adam, Shari, Tyler, Megan, Kaitlyn, Jason, Cora, Mya, Lacey, Wesley, Tim, Brittney and Bryce; great-grandchildren, Raedyn, Melody, Nora and Aiden; brother, Ivo and Wilma Heitkamp, Philothea; and in-laws, Lois Heyne, Minster, Kathleen Bensman, Minster, Lee Westerheide, Celina, and Marty Heitkamp, Maria Stein.

He was preceded in death by siblings and in-laws, Arnold Heitkamp, Adella and Carl Golden, Tom Heitkamp, Linus and Pat Heitkamp, Jack Heyne, Delores and Bill Munch, Elsie and Jack Connors, Pauline Heitkamp, JoAnn Westerheide, Marie and Louis Will, Jack Heyne and Urban Bensman.

He was a member of St. Augustine Catholic Church, Minster. Frank was a very hardworking man who enjoyed an outdoor lifestyle, he was an avid sports fan of the Browns, OSU and the Reds. He was former owner of H & S Market in Minster and current owner of Endzone Sports Lounge in Covington.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 6, 2020, at St. Augustine Catholic Church. Burial will take place in St. Augustine Cemetery.

Friends may call at the Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Minster from 1 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 5, and from 9 to 9:30 a.m. on Monday.

