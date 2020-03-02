SIDNEY — Franklin Delano Noe, 87, of Sidney, passed away at 5:37 p.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his family.

He was born on Dec. 27, 1932, in Grassy, West Virginia, the son of the late Luther and Avie (Fitch) Noe.

On Dec. 26 1987, he married the former Linda Gibson, who survives along with his three children, Michael Noe, Sharon (Randy) Caudill, and Jeffrey (Kim) Noe, all of Sidney; step-children, Sharon Renner, Dale (Connie) Phillips, Beverly (Gary) Cundiff, and Pamela Phillips, all of Sidney; 25 grandchildren; 54 great-grandchildren; sister, Bertha (Paul) Skeens, of Mansfield; and special nephew, Johnny Estepp. He was preceded in death by one son, Gregory Noe; four sisters and four brothers.

Franklin was a veteran of the United States Air Force and served from 1950-53. He was retired from Copeland where he worked for 39 years. Franklin was of the Baptist faith. He was an avid outdoorsman and enjoyed hunting and fishing. He also enjoyed frequenting garage sales. Most of all he was a loving husband, father and grandfather, and was a tremendous influence in the lives of his family and friends.

Funeral Services will be held Friday, March 6, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Young Funeral Home in Louisa, Kentucky. Burial will follow at Damron Cemetery in Radnor, West Virginia. The family will receive friends at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home on Wednesday, from 4 to 7 p.m. There will also be a visitation at Young Funeral Home on Friday from 11 a.m. until the time of service.

