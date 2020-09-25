Franklin Elsas

FORT WORTH, Texas — Franklin Carl Elsas found his eternal peace on Sept. 17, 2020, in Fort Worth, Texas.

Franklin was born on April 4, 1956, to Richard and Patsy Elsas in Sidney, Ohio. He greatly enjoyed camping and fishing, but most of all, Franklin enjoyed spending time with his family and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Patsy Elsas.

Franklin is survived by his loving wife, Susan Elsas; his sons, Jeremy Elsas and wife, Jill, and Jason Elsas and wife, Jennifer; four loving grandchildren, Jack, Jalynn, Jed and Jake; and his sister, Sandy Vondenhuevel.

No services will be held.