PIQUA — Franklin D. Grant, 86, of Piqua passed away peacefully at 11:11 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 26, 2019, in the comfort of his son's home.

A gathering of family and friends to honor his life will be held from 2 to 5 pm Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Redman's Picnic Grounds, 2855 W. Stanfield Road, Troy, OH 45373. Funeral arrangements are being provided to the family through the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home.