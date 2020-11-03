FRESNO, Calif.—Frederica Staley passed away on Sunday, October 25, 2020 in Fresno, California. She was born on Tuesday February 14, 1922 at Wright Field (now Fairborn) Ohio. She was the first of two daughters born to Hilda (Riddle) and Clifford McMillin.

Frederica attended the Sidney Schools throughout high school, graduating in the spring of 1940. On November 27, 1941, which was Thanksgiving Day, Frederica announce to the family that she was going to marry Harry Staley. Ten days later, Japan attacked Pearl Harbor, Hawaii. The couple married on January 3, 1942. This union would bring them seven children that would lead to five grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. Both were devoted parents and community leaders. Frederica could be counted on to organize and lead countless civic functions. From Cub Scouts to Girl Scouts, PTA, church activities, science fairs, books drives, paper drives, women auxiliary groups, as well as being the driving force in establishing the first Women's Equity Action League Chapter (WEAL) of Logan County. She would often be the host for extended family reunions at their home on Indian Lake, where her baked hams, macaroni salads, and apple pies were such crowd pleasers there never were any left overs.

Frederica was an accomplished violinist and pianist, and music was an important part of her life. She was so talented, she even played in a San Francisco Symphony. Resiliency would be the best word to describe her.

Our mother was a strong woman who endured the loss of her husband and knew the heartache of burying two of her four sons and a cherished grandson. Yet, she soldiered on with grace and passion for her family. She is survived by her sons John and his wife Sue Ann Staley, Mark and his wife Ana. Daughters Anne Staley, Valerie Staley Maez and her husband Allen, as well as Marcia Staley Olsen and her husband Jeff. She was preceded in death by her husband Harry, her sons Douglas, and Keith Patrick.

A Funeral Service will be held on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 10 A.M. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home with Fr. Andrew Hess officiating. Frederica will be buried at Glenn Cemetery in Port Jefferson, next to her husband. Condolences may be expressed to Frederica's family at www.cromesfh.com