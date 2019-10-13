ATLANTA — Frederick Foy Hand Sr., of Atlanta, Georgia, age 89 passed away peacefully at St Josephs Hospital on Oct. 9, 2019.

He is survived by his loving wife of 68 years, Nancy Aikens Hand, his daughters, Sherri Kent and Linda Martin (James), his son Allen Hand (Renae) and his grandchildren, David Hand and Abby Martin.

He was predeceased by six siblings, his son, Frederick Foy Hand Jr., and granddaughter Emily Taylor Hand.

A memorial service will be held at Bethany United Methodist Church in Smyrna, Oct. 19 at 2:30 p.m.