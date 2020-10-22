1/1
Frederick John "Fred" Geise
1936 - 2020
UNION — Frederick "Fred" John Geise, Age 84 of S. Main Street, Union (formerly of Fort Loramie), on the evening of October 21, 2020, picked up his hammer and went home, from the Miami Valley Hospital in Dayton, Ohio. He was born August 4, 1936, in McCartyville, Ohio, to the late Anthony & Elizabeth (Seigel) Geise.

In June of 1957, Fred married Norma (Meyer) Geise and that union brought Dan (Kris) Geise of Fort Loramie, Deb (the late John Tatum) Tatum, of Sharps Chapel, Tennessee, Elaine (Greg Blankenship) Geise Blankenship of Maplewood and Beth (Paul) Burks of Sidney.

Fred and Norma parted ways but remained friends until her death in 2002.

He then married Charlotte Fisher Geise and was step father to Charlene (Terry) Brown of Englewood, Joyce Johnson of Tazewell, Tennessee and Kristina (Lonnie) Honsted of Nashville, Tennessee.

Surviving Fred are several grandchildren and great-grandchildren; siblings (and spouses) Anthony & Ann Geise, Kenneth & Karen Geise, Irene Geise; brother & sister-law, Tom & Shirley Fisher, nieces, nephews and friends who loved him dearly.

The family reunion meeting him at heaven's gates along with his parents were siblings (and spouses) Ray & Dorothy Geise, Ed & Mildred Geise, Leonard & Martha Geise, Victor Geise, Mary & Carl Seger & Donnie & Margaret Geise, son in law, John Tatum, along with lifelong friends and neighbors.

Fred attended Sherman School (corner of Barhorst Road and State Route 705) and then entered the workforce. During his life, Fred worked at different places …he farmed, worked at NCR, Stolle's, Meyer's Garage but when he retired at age 55 from Inland in Vandalia, he and Charlotte began flipping houses. He enjoyed the best things in life, his family and friends …he sure loved visiting!!! He was not only husband, Dad & Grandpa, he was beloved uncle, Mr. Fix It (as long as he had duct tape!) and Champion Storyteller! "And with his final heartbeat, kissed the world good bye, and went in peace to laugh on glory's side!" ~Chris Rice~

Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated 10:30 AM Wednesday, October 28, 2020, at St. Michael Catholic Church in Fort Loramie with Rev. Steven Shoup presiding. Burial will follow at the church cemetery. Friends may call Tuesday evening from 3:00 to 7:00 PM and Wednesday morning from 9:00 to 10:00 AM at Gehret Funeral Home in Fort Loramie.

Please wear a mask and practice social distancing at all funeral rites.

Memorial Contributions may be made to Habitat for Humanity or the American Heart Association. Private condolences may be expressed at www.gehretfuneralhome.com.



Published in Sidney Daily News from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
27
Calling hours
03:00 - 07:00 PM
Gehret Funeral Home
OCT
28
Calling hours
09:00 - 10:00 AM
Gehret Funeral Home
OCT
28
Mass of Christian Burial
10:30 AM
St. Michael Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Gehret Funeral Home
64 Elm St.
Fort Loramie, OH 45845
937-295-5272
Memories & Condolences

October 22, 2020
My condolences on your loss of Uncle Fred, he was one of a kind!! I'm guessing he's already telling stories and mapping out how to build something! Big D and Mike met Fred at the Gate and are showing him around! Love and hugs to you all!!
Jenni Geise
Family
