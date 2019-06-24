SIDNEY — Frederick E. Stokes Sr., 74, of Sidney, passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019, at The Meadows of Delphos.

He was born March 30, 1945, in Bellefontaine, Ohio to Charles and Eva (Holt) Stokes, both preceded him in death.

He is survived by a son, Frederick E. "Rick" (Karen) Stokes Jr., of Minnesota; three daughters, Stephanie Stokes and Melissa Johnson, both of Bellefontaine, and Charlene (Dan Schwartz) Stokes, of Massachusetts; 11 grandchildren; two great-grandchildren; and a sister-in-law, Esther Stokes, of Bellefontaine.

He was preceded in death by a daughter, Julie Stokes; sister, Janet (Byron) Blank; and a brother, Raymond Stokes.

Frederick was raised in Bellefontaine, he enjoyed woodworking and spending time with his family, he especially loved his grandchildren. He also loved his cat "Socks" very much.

Private funeral services will be at a later date.

Arrangements are with Harter and Schier Funeral Home in Delphos.