RUSSIA — Fredrick L. Bomer, age 73, of Russia, passed away at 10:13 a.m. on Monday, Sep. 16, 2019, surrounded by family at Wilson Health, Sidney.

He was born Jan. 28, 1946, in Fostoria, Ohio, to the late Donald and Ruth (Cook) Bomer.

He is survived by his wife, Deborah (Nations) Bomer, his children, Johnathan and Rebecca, Bomer, Trina aand Joe Kopus, Tiffany and Ken Shepherd, Briana and Hank Spangler, Sara Pierron, Josh and Brittany Bomer, and Chelsea and Mark Ross. He was Pop Pop and Grandpa to 12 grandchildren and one on the way.

He was actively involved with The Valley Church, Piqua. He was "everyone's insurance man". Fred loved God and people. He touched many lives and will be greatly missed.

Memorial service will be held at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19, 2019, at The Valley Church, Piqua.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to The Valley Church and Wilson Hospice.

Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Russia, has been entrusted with the arrangements.