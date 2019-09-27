SIDNEY — Ganesan "Sonny" Sundaresan, 72, of Sidney, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 25, 2019, at OSU Ross Heart Hospital.

He was born on April 22, 1947, in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, India, the son of Ganapathiagraharam R. Ganesan and Sarada (Ambal) Ganesan.

Sonny is survived by his three sons, Andrew (Eunjoo Park) Sundaresan, of Santa Clara, California, Michael Sundaresan, of Sidney, and Stephen Sundaresan, of Worthington; two brothers, Ganesan Ramakrishnan and Ganesan Chandra Sekaran.

He was preceded in death by brothers, Ganesan Ramanathan and Ganesan Balasubramanian, and sister, Maragatham Ramakrishna.

Sonny was a graduate of the India Institute of Technology, Madras. He also held degrees from the University of Cincinnati and Furman University. Sonny was a career engineering consultant and the CEO of Sundaresan Consulting Services. He was an active member and volunteer of Boy Scouts of America for many years. Sonny enjoyed refereeing soccer, golfing, photography and traveling the world. He was a member of Sidney First United Methodist Church. Sonny was very sociable, enjoyed regularly treating others out for a meal, and was continuously acquiring new friends.

A memorial service will be held Tuesday, Oct. 1, 2019, at 7 p.m. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home with the Rev. Dr. David Chivington officiating.

The family will receive friends on Tuesday from 4 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed to Sonny's family at the funeral home's website, www.cromesfh.com.