SIDNEY — Garner Derossett, age 85, of Sidney, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Monday, Dec. 9, 2019, at his daughter's loving residence in Sidney, Ohio.

He was born on Nov. 4, 1934, in Prestonsburg, Kentucky, to the late McClellan and Nancy (Lafferty) Derossett.

He is survived by his four daughters Peggy Jo (Charles) Mantia, of Carrabelle, Florida, Debra Derossett-Savage, of Sidney, Teresa (Eric) Ditmer, of Sidney, Tammy DeRossett, of Columbus, and Kimberly Cummings, of Anna; 13 grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren; his sister, Goldie Branham, of Jackson, Michigan; and several nieces and nephews.

Garner was preceded in death by his six brothers, Green Wade, William Derossett, Taulbie Derossett, Walk Derossett and Damon Derossett, and his sisters, Elvira Tussey, Stella Derossett and Mary Francis Mullins.

He retired from Goodyear Tire and Rubber Company in St. Marys after 40 years of service. After retiring he plowed snow with Christopher Cummings and Timothy Fuller. He was a member of the Celina Moose Lodge 1473 and a member of the Celina Eagles Aire 1291. He enjoyed Four Wheeling in Southern Ohio, playing cards fishing and hunting with his family and friends.

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec. 14, 2019, at the Lehman-Dzendzel Funeral Home in Celina, with the Rev. Randy Christian officiating. Burial will follow in the Mendon Cemetery in Mendon, Ohio.

Friends may call from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday Dec. 13, 2019, at the Lehman-Dzendzel Funeral Home.

Memorial Contributions may be made to the Wilson Hospice at 1081 Fairington Drive, Sidney, OH 45365. Condolences may be left at LehmanDzendzelFH.com.