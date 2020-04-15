MACCON, Ga. — Mr. Garnet K. "Doc" Avy, age 83, of Macon, Georgia, died Saturday, April 11, 2020, in Community Hospice after an extended illness.

A native of Sidney, Ohio, he was a 1954 graduate of Sidney High School and later served six years in the U.S Army, National Guard, and the Army Reserve. In his earlier years, Mr. Avy loved showing champion Quarter Horses and later becoming the companion of several Shih tzu. Mr. Avy's hobbies included travel, golf and cars.

He moved to Macon in the 1960's and owned Avy Motors and served as president of the Georgia Independent Auto Dealer Association. "Doc" was famously known for bringing numerous country music stars to Scarlet Garter Country Club which he founded and operated in the 1970's in Macon. He moved to Scottsdale, Arizona, in the late 1970's and founded Specialist Painting which he operated for 30 years, until his retirement, and returned to Macon in 2010. He was a member of the American Legion and was Lutheran by faith.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William Avy and Agnes Martin Avy; and an infant sister, Janice Rose Avy.

Mr. Avy is survived by five children, Paula A. Parson and husband, Michael, of Vidalia, Todd K. Avy and wife, "Jocie," of Pfafftown, North Carolina, Angela Roth and husband Jeromy, of Kodak, Tennessee, Billy Jo Avy, of Greeley, Colorado, and Robin Park and husband, Neal, of Gilbert, Arizona; and 11 grandchildren; his friends, Patricia Thompson and others, who befriended him in good times and bad.

A private burial will be held in the Georgia Veterans Memorial Cemetery in Glennville, Georgia. A memorial service will be held when restrictions are lifted.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Disabled American Veterans, 4493 Houston Ave., Macon, GA 31206, or by visiting their website at dav.org; or to the Community Hospice Foundation, P.O. Box 2277, Vidalia, GA 30475.

Ronald V. Hall Funeral Home of Vidalia, Georgia, is in charge of arrangements.