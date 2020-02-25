RUSSIA — Gary P. Daniel, age 63, of Russia, Ohio, passed away at 3:40 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Ohio Hospice of Miami County Inpatient unit at UVMC.

He was born on March 29, 1956, in Piqua to the late Sylvan and Virginia (Magoto) Daniel. His mother survives in Russia. He married Madeleine Francis on June 5, 1976, at St. Peter and Paul Church, Newport, Ohio. She survives in Russia.

He is also survived by children, Chelsea and Dan Hoying, Russia, N5.9+.5+.75

icholas and Tina Daniel, Upper Arlington, and Scott and Leslie Daniel, Centerville; grandchildren, Makenna Saige, Quinn, Grady, Nila, Luca, Ilan, Annie and Emma; brothers and sister, Dave Daniel, Lebanon, Terri Bergman, Columbus, Jim and Toni Daniel, Piqua, Keith and Joyce Daniel, Russia, and Dee and Tim Kerns, Russia.

He was a member of St. Remy Catholic Church, Russia.

A Memorial Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at St. Remy Catholic Church, Russia, with the Rev. Martin Fox, celebrant. Friends may call at Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Russia from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Ohio Hospice of Miami County.

Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.