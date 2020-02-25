Gary Daniel

Guest Book
  • "I too worked with Gary at HP. He was a great man! Truly..."
    - Robin Peters
  • "Gary was one of a kind. He was always generous with his..."
    - Calvin and Kathy Swiger
  • "So sorry to hear of Gary's passing. Augie will surely miss..."
    - Barb & Augie Cordonnier
  • "Very saddened to hear of this loss to Gary's family and..."
    - Jack and Lia Swimeley
  • "Madeleine and family, Bonnie and I were so saddened by..."
    - Nicholas Stucke
Service Information
Hogenkamp Funeral Home - Russia
555 S. Liberty St.
Russia, OH
45363
(937)-526-4200
Calling hours
Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020
2:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Hogenkamp Funeral Home - Russia
555 S. Liberty St.
Russia, OH 45363
View Map
Memorial Mass
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Remy Catholic Church
Russia, OH
View Map
Obituary
Send Flowers

RUSSIA — Gary P. Daniel, age 63, of Russia, Ohio, passed away at 3:40 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 24, 2020, at Ohio Hospice of Miami County Inpatient unit at UVMC.

He was born on March 29, 1956, in Piqua to the late Sylvan and Virginia (Magoto) Daniel. His mother survives in Russia. He married Madeleine Francis on June 5, 1976, at St. Peter and Paul Church, Newport, Ohio. She survives in Russia.

He is also survived by children, Chelsea and Dan Hoying, Russia, N5.9+.5+.75

icholas and Tina Daniel, Upper Arlington, and Scott and Leslie Daniel, Centerville; grandchildren, Makenna Saige, Quinn, Grady, Nila, Luca, Ilan, Annie and Emma; brothers and sister, Dave Daniel, Lebanon, Terri Bergman, Columbus, Jim and Toni Daniel, Piqua, Keith and Joyce Daniel, Russia, and Dee and Tim Kerns, Russia.

He was a member of St. Remy Catholic Church, Russia.

A Memorial Mass will be 10:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 28, 2020, at St. Remy Catholic Church, Russia, with the Rev. Martin Fox, celebrant. Friends may call at Hogenkamp Funeral Home, Russia from 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Ohio Hospice of Miami County.

Condolences may be left at www.hogenkampfh.com.
Published in Sidney Daily News from Feb. 25 to Feb. 26, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.