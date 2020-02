PIQUA – Gary E. Franklin, 73, of Piqua, went home to be with the Lord at 7:36 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, at his residence.

A service to honor his life will begin at 10 a.m. Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at the Greater Love Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Monty Peterson officiating. Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday, March 3, 2020, at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home.