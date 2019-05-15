SIDNEY — Gary Lee Fender, 76, of Sidney, passed away at 5 p.m. Tuesday, May 14, 2019, at Ohio Living Dorothy Love.

He was born on Sept. 13, 1942, in Logan, West Virginia, the son of the late Tracy and Stella (Wiley) Fender.

Gary is survived by his two daughters, Cheri Ann (Ron) Neth, of Minster, and Michelle Dawn Fender Harter, of Sidney; stepdaughter, Tamela Brown; four granddaughters, Samantha Neth, Nicole (Matt) Coberly, Sara Neth and Allison Leonard; two grandsons, Daniel and James Harter; and 12 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by two brothers, Tyler and Denzel Fender.

Gary worked as a tool and die maker for the former J.M. Mold in Piqua, and later for Emerson Climate Technologies, from where he retired after more than 12 years of service. He was a member of Calvary Chapel Baptist Church in Minster for nearly 40 years. Gary was an extremely kind, very generous and humble man. He loved his family, his church and church family, and will be greatly missed.

Funeral services will be held Monday, May 20, 2019, at noon at Calvary Chapel Baptist Church, 71 N. Hamilton St., Minster, OH 45865, with Pastor Robert Warnick officiating. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery in Sidney.

The family will receive friends at the church on Monday from 11 a.m. until the time of service.

Arrangements are in the care of Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, Sidney.

Memorial contributions may be made to Calvary Chapel Baptist Church in Gary's memory.

