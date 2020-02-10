SIDNEY — Gary Lee Gates, 73, of Sidney, passed away Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at 5:21 p.m. at his residence.

He was born on July 17, 1946, in Sidney, Ohio, the son of the late John and Viola (Allen) Gates. On March 5, 1988, Gary married the former Patricia Cotterman, who preceded him in death Dec. 24, 2004.

He is survived by seven children, Robert (Tina) Barga, Mike (Amanda) Barga, Bruce Barga, Gary Wesley Gates, Viola "Nikki" (Michael) Woods, Heather (Mark) Michael and Kayla Gates; 16 grandchildren; and five siblings, Robert (Genene) Gates, Rose Clark, Raymond (Maxine) Gates, May Hughes and John (Sandy) Gates.

Gary was preceded in death by one brother and two sisters.

Mr. Gates retired after many years of service at Ross Aluminum as a foreman. Gary enjoyed fishing, camping and loved spending time with his grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, at noon at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, 302 S. Main Ave.,Sidney. Burial will follow at Shelby Memory Gardens in Sidney, Ohio. Friends may visit from 10 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

