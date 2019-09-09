MORGAN, Utah — Gary D. Hicks, 64, of Morgan, Utah, passed away suddenly on Aug. 17, 2019.

He was born June 6, 1955, in Lima, Ohio, the son of Kenith and Wanda Prater Hicks, who are deceased.

He had just retired from a lifetime career with Lockhead Martin.

He is survived by his wife, Dou Zi; two daughters, Jessica and Danielle; brothers, Kenith, of Shawnee, Colorado, and Tim, of Obetz, Ohio; sister, Sandi, of Westerville, Ohio; his stepmother, Diana Hicks, of Sidney; and stepbrothers, Brent, Chris and Doug Clay, of Sidney.

A celebration of his life was held Aug. 31, in Morgan, Utah.