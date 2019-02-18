ANNA — Gary L. Joyce, 66, of Anna, died at 9:46 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 15, 2019, at the Lima Memorial Health System in Lima, Ohio.

He was born on June 2, 1952, in Coldwater, the son of the late Harry and Laverta M. (Roettger) Joyce. On Aug. 2, 1991, he married Kaye E. Tabler, who survives in Anna.

Also surviving are his children, Chris Joyce, of Sidney, Chad (Leighanne) Joyce, of Texas, Curtis (Kelly) Joyce, of Anna, Matt Davis, of Delaware, Ohio, and Kelly Geib, of Troy; his 11 grandchildren; his sisters, Teresa Joyce, Denise Joyce and Debbie (Dave) Wilson; and his mother-in-law, Mary Tabler, of Wapakoneta.

Along with his parents, Gary was preceded in death by his brother, Robert "Bob" Joyce, and his father-in-law, John Tabler.

Gary attended New Bremen High School where he excelled in basketball before graduating in 1971. After graduation, he enlisted in the United States Air Force, and served his country for 12 years, and was awarded the Presidential Citation by President Jimmy Carter. Gary worked in the warehouse at Advanced Composites in Sidney for many years.

When he wasn't working, he enjoyed camping and bowling, going to flea markets, and watching Bonanza and Gun Smoke on television. He also played softball, and coached his children in baseball and softball through the years. Gary will be remembered as quiet, hard-working man of integrity.

Private family services will be held.

Memorial contributions in memory of Gary can be made to Shelby County Animal Rescue Foundation: P.O. Box 671, Sidney, OH 45365.

Services have been entrusted to the Gilberg-Hartwig Funeral Home in New Bremen, and condolences to the family can be left online at www.gilberghartwigfh.com.