SIDNEY – Gary L. Daniels, 65, of Sidney, passed away Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at 1:26 a.m. at Wilson Health.

He was born on Nov. 13, 1953, in Sidney, Ohio, the son of the late Robert and Nellie (Cole) Daniels. On Oct. 24, 1975, Gary married the former Rebecca Richards, who survives.

He is survived by three children, Tina (Dave) Lindsey, of Concord, North Carolina, Gary (Johnda) Daniels and Della (Charles) Carpenter, both of Sidney; six grandchildren and eight siblings, Carolyn Branscum, of Sumerset, Kentucky, Richard Daniels, of Greenville, Robert Daniels, Connie Murphy, Betty Miracle, James Daniels, Jody Daniels and Christine Fugate, all of Sidney. Gary was preceded in death by a brother, Terry Daniels, and sister, Patricia Schoffner.

Mr. Daniels was employed by Walmart as an associate greeter. Gary also had worked for Ross Aluminum Castings for many years. He was always a hard worker. Gary proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps from 1978-84. He was a past member of the American Legion Post 217. Gary was very proud on being a Marine that he always collected Marine Corps memorabilia. He loved to bowl and watch his beloved Cincinnati Bengals and Ohio State Buckeyes.

Funeral services will be held Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, at noon at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, 302 S. Main Ave., Sidney, with Rev. Harold McKnight officiating. Burial will follow at Graceland Cemetery in Sidney, Ohio, with full military honors presented by the United States Marine Corps.

Friends may visit from 10 a.m. up until the time of the service at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions may be made to Toys for Tots in Gary's memory.

