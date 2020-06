PIQUA – Gary L. Schaub, 69, of Piqua, passed away at 12:20 a.m. Sunday, June 21, 2020, at the Hospice Unit of Upper Valley Medical Center.

A service to honor his life will begin at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Forest Hill Cemetery. Arrangements are being provided through the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home.