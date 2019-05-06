ST. PARIS — Gary Mel Pelini, 70, of St. Paris, passed away at home on Saturday, May 4.

Gary was born on June 14, 1948, in Peoria, Illinois, to the late Merabello and Eleanora (Schott) Pelini. On May 24, 1997, he married the love of his life, Deborah (Stump) Pelini, who survives along with his children, daughter, Karina Krebs; son, Gary Mel (Jessica) Pelini II; stepdaughters, Brandi (Tim) Diehl and Danielle McAlexander; grandchildren, Joshua Johnson, Kaitlyn (Matt) Glass, Hailey Gold, Zachary Gold, Austin Diehl, Noah Krebs, Jayna Pelini, Ethan Diehl, Jakob Krebs, Gabe Krebs, Hailey Noland, Riley McAlexander, Calli Diehl, Kiernan Yorkie, Bentley McAlexander and Rowan Yorkie; great-grandchildren, Adilynn Bell, Axston Baker, Lily Baker, Cecilia Glass and Weston Baker; mothers-in-law, Nancy Elliott and Geraldine Stump; brothers-in-law, Chuck (Kristi) Stump and Galen (Trudy) Stump; sister-in-law, Peggy Wooddell; and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Gary served his country for six years in the United States Navy on Diesel Submarines, the USS Entemedor and the USS Dolphin. He also served on the Chillicothe, Illinois, police force and worked in maintenance at Caterpillar in Peoria, Illinois. He retired from Honda of America after 20 yrs of service in maintenance, where he developed their Equipment Service Training Center.

Gary was a man of many talents who loved to help everyone. After retirement, he became interested in hunting and was a trustee at the Shelby County Deer Association.

Gary will be greatly missed by his family and friends. He had a great sense of humor and enjoyed spending time with those close to him.

Condolences may be expressed to the family, but Gary will be cremated with no services, per his request. The family would like to thank for their excellent care.

Memorial contributions may be made to or the Shelby County Deer Association.

Services are entrusted to Vernon Funeral Home, Urbana, Ohio.