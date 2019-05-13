SIDNEY — Gary L. Pellman, age 65, of Sidney, passed away at Grandview Hospital on Friday, May 10, 2019.

He was born June 10, 1953, in Sidney of the late George and Frances (Linniman) Pellman.

On June 24, 1972, he married Audrey M. (Overbey) Pellman, who survives along with son, Darren (Anthony) Pellman, of Dayton, Ohio, daughter, Kearston (Joseph) Alexander, of Temple, Texas, and one great-granddaughter, Presley Rose, and two brothers Dick (Joann) Cory of Springfield, and Phil Linniman of Sidney.

He was preceded in death by his son, Aaron Pellman, and three sisters and one brother.

Gary was a die-hard Browns fan, he loved spending time with family and friends. He retired after 34 years at Ross Aluminum Foundry as a molder. He loved his bird, Marley. He was a member of the Full Gospel Church in Sidney. He graduated from Sidney High School in 1972. He believed strongly in being a tissue donor.

The viewing for family and friends will be held Thursday, May 16, 2019, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. at Adams Funeral Home, 1401 Fair Road, Sidney. Services will follow at 11 a.m. with Pastor Jeff Hill officiating.

Interment will be held at Cedar Point Cemetery at a later date at the discretion of the family.

Condolences may be expressed online at theadamsfuneralhome.com.