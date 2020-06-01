KETTERING — Gary L. Reeder, formerly of DeGraff, Ohio, passed away in the evening on Sunday, May 31, 2020 at home in Kettering, surrounded by his family. Gary was born in Sidney, Ohio, March 10, 1939, to the late Ernest and Wilda (Hance) Reeder. He is preceded in death by his parents and by his brother, Charles Reeder. Gary married Wanda Houdeshell on Nov 12, 1961. He loved and is survived by his wife of 58 years. He is also survived by his children, Laura Page, of Centerville, Ohio, and Greg (Stephanie) Reeder, of Bristow, Virigina; six grandchildren, Cody Reeder, Cassie Reeder, Julie Page, Justin (Mary) Page, Riley Reeder and Tate Reeder, and two great-grandchildren, Heidi and Ramona Page. He always enjoyed his relationship with his sister-in-law Bonnie (Denny) Taylor, and brothers-in-law John Houdeshell, David (Tanya) Houdeshell, Fred (Cindy) Houdeshell, and Tim Houdeshell, as well as many nieces and nephews. After graduating from DeGraff High School in 1957, Gary attended and graduated from Miami University and the Cincinnati College of Mortuary Science. He returned to DeGraff, where he was active in many community organizations as well as a member of the DeGraff United Methodist Church, in which he served on various committees. Gary carried on his family business, in DeGraff, as the operator of the Reeder and Son Funeral Home. In addition, he operated an ambulance service for the town, for nearly a decade. He later served as the executive vice president of the Peoples Building and Loan. Gary retired as an engineering coordinator at Honda of America in 2001 and continued to serve his community through various part-time work during retirement. He was a member of the Scottish Rite of Dayton as well as Past Master and 50-year plus member of the Free & Accepted Masons Boggs Lodge 292 F & AM in DeGraff. Gary was a fan of Ohio State as well as the Cincinnati Reds – the latter, for which he was considered as a walk-on for the major league baseball team before turning down the offer in order to support his family, at home in DeGraff. He greatly enjoyed spending time with his family, attending to all manner of creative projects at home, and watching sports. As a child, Gary had always wished his hometown of DeGraff had a park. As an adult, and president of the Chamber of Commerce, he established a park fund – and was its first donor. After helping with various fundraisers, Gary negotiated the purchase of land on the north end of town, from the Ellis family. Gary designed the first layout and, with other friends and colleagues, established the park. He later helped to turn the grounds over to the village of DeGraff, which has since added to and improved the park. This was a childhood dream come true for Gary. Gary was a continuous source of guidance, integrity, and wisdom for his family. He left a positive impression on everyone he met. The world is a better place having had the benefit of Gary Reeder's care and concern for 81 years. Friends may call from 4 to6 p.m. on Friday, June 5, 2020, at the Daring & Sanford Funeral Home, 210 W. Hayes St. in DeGraff, with a Masonic Service beginning at 6 p.m. Burial will be held at a later date at the Cedar Point Cemetery, Pasco Ohio. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Hospice of Dayton for the love and care shown to Gary. It is asked that any memorial donations be made in memory of Gary to the DeGraff Park Fund, 107 S. Main St., DeGraff, OH 43318 or the DeGraff United Methodist, 1839 County Road 24 S., DeGraff, OH 43318. Funeral arrangements are in the care of the Daring & Sanford Funeral Home in DeGraff and online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.edsfh.com.
Published in Sidney Daily News from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.