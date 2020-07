PIQUA — Gary E. "Rossi" Ross, 72, of Piqua, passed away at 5:35 a.m. Monday, July 6, 2020, at his residence.

A service to honor Gary's life will be at 10:30 a.m. Thursday July 9, 2020, at the Jamieson & Yannucci Funeral Home. His loving family will receive friends one hour prior to the service on Thursday.