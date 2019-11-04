ANNA — Gary Lee Schroer, age 64, of Anna, passed away Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019, at 10:49 p.m. at Mary Rutan Hospital.

He was born on March 21, 1955, in Sidney, Ohio, the son of Roger Schroer of Sidney and the late Freda (Albaugh) Schroer.

On March 20, 1976, Gary married Beverly "Dianne" (Hughes), who survives along with their two sons, Roger (Melissa) Schroer and Joseph (Laura) Schroer both of Anna; five grandchildren, Ashton, Paige, Vincent, Ayden and Lincoln; one sister, Cheryl (John "Jack") Richardson, of Newnan, Georgia; and one brother, Neil (Genevieve) Schroer, of Anna.

Mr. Schroer was a 1973 graduate of Anna High School. He was co-owner of Eagle Electric and the owner/operator of Gary's Backhoe Service and Gary's Rods & Restoration. He was a man who knew how to make a living doing the things he loved.

Gary loved John Deere Tractors, Hit & Miss Engines, and antique farm equipment. He enjoyed hunting and fishing, and loved spending time with his family, especially his grandkids. He was a father figure for many, and will be greatly missed.

Funeral services will be held Friday, Nov. 8, 2019, at 10 a.m. at Cromes-Edwards Funeral Home, Sidney, with Deacon Paul Luthman officiating. Burial will follow at Pearl Cemetery in Swanders.

The family will receive friends on Thursday from 4 to 8 p.m. at the funeral home.