SIDNEY – Gary Voisard, 63, of Sidney, passed away June 1, 2020.

He was born Oct. 22, 1956, the son of the late Robert and Ruth (Berning) Voisard.

Gary is survived by his son, Brandon Voisard; grandson, Jax; siblings, Dave (Marilyn) Voisard, Mary Jane Jones (significant other Charles Bailey), Norbert (Barb) Voisard, Rick Voisard (special friend Sharry Burk), Betty (Jeff) Watkins; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Gary was a veteran of the United States Navy and worked at Ross Aluminum. He was a member of the Sidney Eagles and VFW Post 4239. He loved fishing, hunting and spending time with his family.

Gary was laid to rest June 8, 2020, at Graceland Cemetery in Sidney. He will be greatly missed by his family.