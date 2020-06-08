Gary Voisard
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gary's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

SIDNEY – Gary Voisard, 63, of Sidney, passed away June 1, 2020.

He was born Oct. 22, 1956, the son of the late Robert and Ruth (Berning) Voisard.

Gary is survived by his son, Brandon Voisard; grandson, Jax; siblings, Dave (Marilyn) Voisard, Mary Jane Jones (significant other Charles Bailey), Norbert (Barb) Voisard, Rick Voisard (special friend Sharry Burk), Betty (Jeff) Watkins; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Gary was a veteran of the United States Navy and worked at Ross Aluminum. He was a member of the Sidney Eagles and VFW Post 4239. He loved fishing, hunting and spending time with his family.

Gary was laid to rest June 8, 2020, at Graceland Cemetery in Sidney. He will be greatly missed by his family.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Sidney Daily News from Jun. 8 to Jun. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Cromes Funeral Home Inc
302 S. Main Ave.
Sidney, OH 45365
937-492-5101
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
June 8, 2020
You are all in my thoughts and prayers. So sorry for your loss!!
Sheila Voisards
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved