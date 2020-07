WAPAKONETA — Gene Lloyd Schoffner, 86, of Wapakoneta, was peacefully called home on Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at the Acres of Wapakoneta.

Funeral services will be 1:00 p.m., Saturday, July 25, 2020, at the Eley Funeral Home & Crematory, state Route 501, Wapakoneta. The family will receive family and friends 4 to 8 p.m., Friday and 11 a.m. until time of the service, Saturday at the funeral home. Due to current state health guidelines, masks and social distancing are required.