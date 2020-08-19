George Neville

BEL AIR, Md. — George "Tony" Neville, age 80, of Bel Air, Maryland, passed away on Aug. 16, 2020.

Born in Sidney, Ohio, he was the son of Richard Harrison and Concetta Joan (Palmisano) Neville.

George served his country in the U.S. Navy as an electronic technician. He worked for 30-plus years as an IT Service Engineer for Decision One division of AT&T. After he retired, he volunteered as an usher at Harford Community College Community Theater. He enjoyed Latin-style ballroom dancing. He enjoyed annually celebrating Cino de Mayo with his friends and family. He had a passion for muscle cars, dragons, art and was an avid bird watcher. Tony was loved deeply by his friends and family and will be dearly missed

Tony is survived by his beloved partner of over 30 years, Mary Buchard; two daughters, Toni-Ann Yeary (Troy) and Amber Janelle McGowan; son, Travis Neville; stepdaughter, Michele Young; three stepsons, Joseph, Mark and Michael Bigornia; and nine grandchildren, Kyle, Christopher, and Katherine Yeary, Mandira Neville, Josh and Lindsay Young, Connor, Keegan, Maeve and Aidan McGowan; sister, Lisa Rose Keane (William); brother-in-law, Roy Gibson; and many stepgrandchildren, nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by stepdaughter, Miki-Jo Johnson; and sister, MaryAnn Gibson.

Those who desire may send contributions to: American Cancer Society, 405 Williams Court, Suite 120, Baltimore, MD, 21220.

